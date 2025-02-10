Do You Really Need A Fondue Pot Or Will A Slow Cooker Do?
Fondue, the traditionally Swiss dish, involves dunking chunks of meat, veggies, fruit, and bread into a morass of melted cheese. The shared gooey delicacy is classically scooped from a ceramic pot called a "caquelon" suspended above a flame. You might think you don't need fondue forks, but they're a necessity — with their long neck and thin prongs – for spearing crusty bread and sliced apples. The actual fondue pot, on the other hand, you can do without. You can easily prepare cheese (or chocolate) fondue using just a classic slow cooker.
Whether you've got a view of the Alps or the apartments across the street, fondue is a hearty and hands-on meal that is wonderful for warming up in the winter. The culinary custom was developed by rural families looking to make use of limited provisions during the colder months. Fondue is all about innovation. If you're fond of fondue, there's no need to go out and buy expensive kitchen equipment. The perfect vessel for your cheesy Valentine's Day dinner is probably already on your kitchen counter.
Use your slow cooker for fondue
What can't a Crock-Pot do? The convenient countertop gadget can make savory dinners like spicy beef chili, cozy breakfasts like apple cinnamon steel-cut oatmeal, and even rich chocolate lava cake. If you're a Crock-Pot novice, be careful to avoid these common slow cooker mistakes for fresh, flavorful meals. Slow cooker fondue is as simple as tossing all the cheesy ingredients into your pot and waiting for the gooey goodness.
Part of the fun of fondue is personalizing the meal. While you wait for the fondue to heat, you can prepare and plate your dippers. For cheese fondue, you can prepare shrimp, steak, and chicken; chop up cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower; slice colorful slivers of bell pepper; and roast an herbaceous batch of rosemary and garlic roast potatoes. If you're melting a pot of chocolate fondue, slice some fresh strawberries; cube brownies, pieces of pound cake, and cheesecake; or even make a plate of pancakes or waffles.