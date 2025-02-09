How To Turn A Pot Into A Makeshift Rice Cooker

For nearly 7,000 years, rice has been a staple grain for cultures on nearly every continent, from Asia and southern Europe to areas far beyond. It's a deliciously chewy, filling base to Indian curry, East African pilau, and paella, not to mention an essential ingredient in Japanese sushi and Cajun jambalaya. Knowing its ubiquitous status, you'd think it'd be easier to cook, but there are still plenty of mistakes people make when cooking rice.

In fact, it's so easy to cook rice incorrectly that rice cookers are one of the most popular appliances in Asia. Though they're catching on in the United States, our diet here is less rice-based, so it's not a guarantee you'll find one in the majority of American kitchens. Many of us rely on tried-and-true stovetop methods for steaming rice, but there's a technique you can use to make this process even easier: adding an extra layer of insulation between your saucepan and the lid.

Placing a tight layer of foil or a clean tea towel under the lid of your saucepan creates cooking conditions similar to that of a rice cooker. These specialty appliances have airtight lids that lock in place and prevent moisture from escaping, ensuring every drop of liquid is absorbed into the grains, resulting in fluffy, tender rice. Ordinary saucepans' comparatively loose-fitting lids allow too much evaporation, which could result in hard, dry, undercooked grains. Slipping insulation under the lid creates a tighter seal that keeps all the moisture in the pot, where it belongs.