For An Upgraded Fast Food Experience, Try Bringing Your Own Condiments

America and fast food go hand in hand. Wherever you are, coast to coast, you're likely never too far from the nearest drive thru. While the real allure of fast food is, of course, convenience, life is short, and every meal — even one you grabbed at a fast food restaurant — should be as flavorful as possible. One way to easily elevate a fast food burger, taco, or bowl, is by bringing your own condiments. Most chains will have the standard salt, pepper, ketchup, and even special sauce depending on the menu, but that's about all you can count on. For extra flavor, spices, or heat, bring your own!

Of course, no matter how casual the dining spot, good manners should be kept in mind — no one wants to be an impolite diner. If you're grabbing your fast food to-go and dining at home, the sky's the limit for how you choose to amend and dress up your meal. But when dining in, consider good etiquette; don't lug in full-sized bottles of mayo or hot sauce from home — awkward! Instead, put all those mini packets of sauces crowding your kitchen drawers to use, or for more specialty condiments, package your own in tiny bottles, disposable plastic sauce containers, or even resealable Ziploc bags to stealthily sneak in some extra flavor.