For An Upgraded Fast Food Experience, Try Bringing Your Own Condiments
America and fast food go hand in hand. Wherever you are, coast to coast, you're likely never too far from the nearest drive thru. While the real allure of fast food is, of course, convenience, life is short, and every meal — even one you grabbed at a fast food restaurant — should be as flavorful as possible. One way to easily elevate a fast food burger, taco, or bowl, is by bringing your own condiments. Most chains will have the standard salt, pepper, ketchup, and even special sauce depending on the menu, but that's about all you can count on. For extra flavor, spices, or heat, bring your own!
Of course, no matter how casual the dining spot, good manners should be kept in mind — no one wants to be an impolite diner. If you're grabbing your fast food to-go and dining at home, the sky's the limit for how you choose to amend and dress up your meal. But when dining in, consider good etiquette; don't lug in full-sized bottles of mayo or hot sauce from home — awkward! Instead, put all those mini packets of sauces crowding your kitchen drawers to use, or for more specialty condiments, package your own in tiny bottles, disposable plastic sauce containers, or even resealable Ziploc bags to stealthily sneak in some extra flavor.
Add unexpected condiments or repurpose fast food sauces
Fast food burgers are as classic as it gets — but why not elevate them with a dollop of spicy mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch brought from home? Repurpose those packets of mild, hot, fire, or diablo Taco Bell hot sauces to dress up other fast food Mexican — like Chipotle — or mix into ketchup for a spicy dip for fries. And you know what the famed Chick-fil-A sauce goes well on? Almost anything! Bring some with you wherever you dine to dunk your nuggets or dress up sandwiches. Don't overlook pizza fast food restaurants either. Many will have single-serving packets of red pepper flakes or Parmesan cheese, which you can sprinkle over standard fast food fries to take them to the next level.
BYO condiments also open up a world of possibility for those with dietary restrictions. Vegans, for example, have plenty of options at Taco Bell, where you can make almost anything vegan, or can order Burger King's Impossible Whopper, but modifications are usually required. You have to tell Burger King to hold the standard egg-based mayo, but you can bring your own tiny containers of plant-based mayo so you don't have to miss out on the creamy spread! And don't forget what you're sipping, too. Though most fast food restaurants have non-dairy milk these days, not all do (McDonald's, looking at you!). Stock up on mini non-dairy coffee creamers and throw a handful in your car so you're never stuck with only black coffee to sip.