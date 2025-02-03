The Easy Way To Batch-Cook Hard Boiled Eggs
Eggs are an excellent source of protein. They're commonly paired with breakfast foods, but hard-boiled eggs can be enjoyed any time of day. Whether you're making deviled eggs, meal-prepping some egg salad for the week, or slicing one up to toss into a cobb salad, it doesn't hurt to batch-cook these eggs to have on hand when you need them. If you need an easy way to cook a bunch of eggs without thinking, try preparing them in your slow cooker.
The slow cooker works by heating food at a temperature that's above the danger zone but not quite as hot as an oven or stovetop; its low setting cooks somewhere around 170 degrees Fahrenheit, and the high setting around 280 degrees Fahrenheit. This allows the food to remain free from harmful bacteria but cook at a slow pace, meaning you can mindlessly pop some ingredients into the pot, turn it on the low or high setting, then do anything else without watching the dish like a hawk.
How to make slow-cooker hard-boiled eggs
This is an easy, low-effort method. Just place about a dozen eggs into the slow cooker, then fill the appliance with water until the eggs are completely submerged. From there, turn the slow cooker on high, and leave the eggs for about 2 ½ hours. Then, remove them from the water, and submerge them in ice-cold water to ensure they stop cooking. You can also cook the eggs on low, but keep in mind that it will take much longer; expect them to need about 4 ½ hours.
To ensure the eggs are easy to peel, make sure they're not super fresh. Slightly older eggs are easier to peel because of their pH level. Don't skip the step of submerging them in cold water, which helps the membrane detach from the shell more easily. Don't peel them until you're ready to eat them. Unpeeled hard-boiled eggs will last up to a week in the refrigerator.