The Easy Way To Batch-Cook Hard Boiled Eggs

Eggs are an excellent source of protein. They're commonly paired with breakfast foods, but hard-boiled eggs can be enjoyed any time of day. Whether you're making deviled eggs, meal-prepping some egg salad for the week, or slicing one up to toss into a cobb salad, it doesn't hurt to batch-cook these eggs to have on hand when you need them. If you need an easy way to cook a bunch of eggs without thinking, try preparing them in your slow cooker.

The slow cooker works by heating food at a temperature that's above the danger zone but not quite as hot as an oven or stovetop; its low setting cooks somewhere around 170 degrees Fahrenheit, and the high setting around 280 degrees Fahrenheit. This allows the food to remain free from harmful bacteria but cook at a slow pace, meaning you can mindlessly pop some ingredients into the pot, turn it on the low or high setting, then do anything else without watching the dish like a hawk.