Say Goodbye To Boring Salads With This Fried Add-In
From spiced slices of fresh red onion to a salad dressing with some zing, there are countless ways to dress up and elevate a bowl of leafy greens. One underrated way to level up the salad game is with something crunchy, sweet, and bright. We're talking about adding one lesser-known topping into the bowl, and that is fried corn. Not only will this fried veg add a splash of bright color to any salad under the sun, but it also brings sweet bursts of warm, caramelized juice to every bite. This topping is not only tasty, but also super simple to make. (And you can even enjoy it on its own as a side dish.) Unlike grilled corn, fried corn takes just a few minutes to heat and caramelize, and you only need a few common kitchen tools to make this dish happen.
For a bowl of freshly fried corn, start by cutting some kernels off a fresh cob. Sprinkle those kernels onto a greased pan, then fry over medium heat until warm and golden brown. Stir occasionally to prevent burning. The process should only take a few minutes, and that's really all there is to it.
Elevate fried corn with seasonings and spice
To make your life even easier with this recipe, try this corn-shucking hack, and know you can always use frozen corn in a pinch too. If the corn starts to dry out in the pan, throw a teaspoon of water onto the kernels to keep them moist. Then, enjoy that fried corn warm or cold, in excess or moderation. Those choices are all up to you. (Just don't throw them into a salad piping hot, or those leafy greens might wilt.)
While you could make fried corn simply with some butter or vegetable oil, and classic seasonings like salt and black pepper, there are just as many ways to elevate this addition as there are your salad. For some added color and spice, try adding a dash of smoky paprika to this topping. For avid lovers of heat, cayenne or chili powder can work just as well. Freshly squeezed lime juice will add a refreshing layer of zing to this smoked dish, while onion and garlic powder will enhance those deep notes of savory warmth.
To mimic the taste of elotes, you can also add some Cotija cheese into your salad. (And if you eventually grow bored of frying this irresistible dish up, try making a grilled corn salad next.)