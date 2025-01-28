Say Goodbye To Boring Salads With This Fried Add-In

From spiced slices of fresh red onion to a salad dressing with some zing, there are countless ways to dress up and elevate a bowl of leafy greens. One underrated way to level up the salad game is with something crunchy, sweet, and bright. We're talking about adding one lesser-known topping into the bowl, and that is fried corn. Not only will this fried veg add a splash of bright color to any salad under the sun, but it also brings sweet bursts of warm, caramelized juice to every bite. This topping is not only tasty, but also super simple to make. (And you can even enjoy it on its own as a side dish.) Unlike grilled corn, fried corn takes just a few minutes to heat and caramelize, and you only need a few common kitchen tools to make this dish happen.

For a bowl of freshly fried corn, start by cutting some kernels off a fresh cob. Sprinkle those kernels onto a greased pan, then fry over medium heat until warm and golden brown. Stir occasionally to prevent burning. The process should only take a few minutes, and that's really all there is to it.