Yes, You Can Eat Fish Eyes. Here's How To Cook Them

Fish is quite delicious — or at least, most parts of it. It's also highly nutritious, packed with healthy fats, and may help reduce the risk of heart failure, which is why the American Heart Association recommends eating fish at least twice a week.

It is also very delicate to prepare and one of the trickiest proteins to cook just right, which is why chefs undergo special training to avoid big mistakes when cooking fish. Take, for example, licensed fugu chefs who must go through at least two years of intensive courses followed by a lifetime of practice to master the art of safely handling puffer fish, one of the world's most controversial foods.

But even if you're the greatest fish foodie on the planet, and always looking for an uncommon dining experience, how far are you ready to go to explore the unique flavors of the fish world? Well, brace yourself because you might have just found your next challenge. Have you ever tried fish eyeballs?

In case you didn't know, they are indeed edible. And while Europeans and Americans have afforded themselves the luxury of discarding them as waste, that doesn't mean Asian cultures haven't found ways to truly appreciate them. Being offered a fish eye in some regions is quite the honor, as they're a delicacy traditionally reserved for the most special guest at the table. But what makes fish eyeballs so special? And how exactly do you cook them to bring out their umami?