Why You Should Avoid Reheating Crab Legs In The Microwave

If you love seafood, crab legs are going to be among the most luscious and savory meals you could dream of, but they have to be cooked properly. Whether you've got leftovers from a restaurant, a home-cooked seafood meal, or bought pre-cooked crab legs — like Costco's king crab legs – that you have to reheat, do yourself a favor and keep them away from the microwave. Yes, microwaves are a fantastic way to heat up food quickly, but it's not always your best option. There are many things you should think twice about microwaving, and one of them is crab legs.

The problem with reheating crab legs in the microwave is that microwaves notoriously don't heat food evenly. This means you'll get parts that are still cold and others that are piping hot and horribly overcooked. While butter can help salvage crab legs that are overcooked, it won't be as succulent, and you'll definitely notice a difference as the meat will be much more rubbery.

Ultimately, it's best to ditch the microwave when you're reheating crab legs and turn to steaming or oven roasting instead. These will produce much more uniform results and keep your crab legs moist, tender, and as delicious as when they were first cooked.