Cheese Lovers: Plan Your Next Vacation To This Iconic Cheese Destination Across The Pond

Cheese addicts and lovers of the English countryside will be thrilled to know there is a destination that combines the two (with a dash of tradition and craftsmanship thrown in): Somerset, England. The southwest England area of Somerset, where the village of Cheddar lies (from which the cheese name originates), offers an idyllic setting to sample artisan cheese. It is where Somerset Cheddar was invented in the 12th century, establishing the region as an outstanding place to enjoy this dairy delicacy, thanks to the local caves that were used for storing and aging the cheeses.

The region was named one of the top destinations for cheese lovers. The pastoral landscape provides plenty of trekking and hiking opportunities, a great way to balance cheese consumption during cheese-tasting experiences at local dairies. Somerset is known for its cheddar, history, and terroir. Just like wine, the terroir affects what the dairy cows eat and produce, and the flavors in their milk give the local cheese a range of flavors that can be pungent, mild, nutty, buttery, or sweet.