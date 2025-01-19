Cheese Lovers: Plan Your Next Vacation To This Iconic Cheese Destination Across The Pond
Cheese addicts and lovers of the English countryside will be thrilled to know there is a destination that combines the two (with a dash of tradition and craftsmanship thrown in): Somerset, England. The southwest England area of Somerset, where the village of Cheddar lies (from which the cheese name originates), offers an idyllic setting to sample artisan cheese. It is where Somerset Cheddar was invented in the 12th century, establishing the region as an outstanding place to enjoy this dairy delicacy, thanks to the local caves that were used for storing and aging the cheeses.
The region was named one of the top destinations for cheese lovers. The pastoral landscape provides plenty of trekking and hiking opportunities, a great way to balance cheese consumption during cheese-tasting experiences at local dairies. Somerset is known for its cheddar, history, and terroir. Just like wine, the terroir affects what the dairy cows eat and produce, and the flavors in their milk give the local cheese a range of flavors that can be pungent, mild, nutty, buttery, or sweet.
The Somerset Levels of Somerset, England
Only three Somerset cheesemakers have been granted the prestigious right to produce Artisan Somerset Cheddar. Each cheesemaker is restricted to making only 10 to 20 handmade cheeses daily. This small-scale production emphasizes the artisanal nature of the cheese and allows for greater attention to detail and quality control throughout the process. The cheese is made exclusively with raw cow's milk and calf rennet (an enzyme that helps solidify the cheese curds). After the initial stages of cheesemaking, the cheese is coated in lard before being wrapped, which helps protect its flavor and texture during aging. The rigorous standards for using the Artisan label ensure the cheese's quality and authenticity.
Not all Somerset Cheddar is orange. The orange color that often distinguishes cheddar cheese originated from dairy cows with high beta-cerotene levels long ago, but that is now rare. Today, the golden color is made with additives like saffron or eschewed entirely to make white cheddar cheese.