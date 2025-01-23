Ina Garten's Tip For Better Roasted Butternut Squash Is So Simple

If you're a fan of celebrity chef, TV personality, and cookbook author Ina Garten, maybe you'd follow the Barefoot Contessa anywhere. But in a YouTube video for roasted squash, this culinary hero has laid a path that will lead you to butternut bliss.

There are plenty of mistakes that can keep you from perfect roasted vegetables, but in this clip, Garten shares a secret that can make all the difference to the taste and texture of your side dish — not to mention the appearance. "Cube them really large," she said of the squash pieces. "I think they look better, and they roast better."

From there, Garten tosses the large cubes of butternut squash in butter and brown sugar, and seasons them with salt and pepper. Then, she roasts them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 to 55 minutes on a baking sheet. "... the outside gets really browned and caramelized, and the inside is really juicy and sweet," Garten said of the finished product. Technically, the high temperature is what differentiates roasting versus baking — and in this case, is what helps develop that caramelized goodness and cooks down all those delicious sugars inherent in every piece of squash.