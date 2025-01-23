Ina Garten's Tip For Better Roasted Butternut Squash Is So Simple
If you're a fan of celebrity chef, TV personality, and cookbook author Ina Garten, maybe you'd follow the Barefoot Contessa anywhere. But in a YouTube video for roasted squash, this culinary hero has laid a path that will lead you to butternut bliss.
There are plenty of mistakes that can keep you from perfect roasted vegetables, but in this clip, Garten shares a secret that can make all the difference to the taste and texture of your side dish — not to mention the appearance. "Cube them really large," she said of the squash pieces. "I think they look better, and they roast better."
From there, Garten tosses the large cubes of butternut squash in butter and brown sugar, and seasons them with salt and pepper. Then, she roasts them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 to 55 minutes on a baking sheet. "... the outside gets really browned and caramelized, and the inside is really juicy and sweet," Garten said of the finished product. Technically, the high temperature is what differentiates roasting versus baking — and in this case, is what helps develop that caramelized goodness and cooks down all those delicious sugars inherent in every piece of squash.
Beyond butternut squash
Apparently, this technique has ties to Texas, too, where home cooks and professionals favor these large cubes dry-roasted at high temperatures. This strategy isn't just useful for squash, either — you can also apply it to sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and carrots, all of which have the potential to caramelize thanks to their natural sugar content (which promotes the Maillard reaction) and remain soft in the center.
It's important to make sure the cut size is as consistent as possible, so you can achieve a more uniform roast. Keep in mind that the larger size creates pieces that have a textural contrast, with a slightly crisp exterior and tender, juicy middle. This method won't yield as much in terms of crunchy bits, though; for that outcome, or if you're roasting in a rush, you may opt to cut these vegetables into small pieces.
Roasted veggies taste better once you stop making certain mistakes, and one of them would be to serve them immediately. Once the roasting is done, giving them a beat to sit on the baking sheet allows their flavors to set. By having a little patience and following this pro tip, you'll have the best possible roasted butternut squash (or whatever veggie you choose), every single time.