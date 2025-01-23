How To Elevate Homemade Chicken Fried Rice With A Single Seasoning

Homemade chicken fried rice seasoned with Chinese five-spice powder really has it all. It has every flavor the tongue can recognize in one dish. While the Chinese five-spice powder contains all five tastes, the chicken fried rice doubles down on umami. It will contain the rest of the five tastes as well, depending on what else is in the dish. Using leftovers is common when making chicken fried rice, and the dish takes on whatever strongest flavors are added. Those flavors are all amplified by the seasoning.

Sitting down to a plate of Chinese five-spice seasoned chicken fried rice will be even better with a good cocktail — and if you're looking for one that incorporates the seasoning, you're in luck. Meet the Chinese 5-spiced Dark N' Stormy, made with Chinese five-spice-infused rum. The infused rum is easy to make at home: Add 1 teaspoon of Chinese five-spice seasoning to a bottle of your favorite dark rum. Let it sit overnight, strain, and then add it to ginger beer (Fever Tree ginger beer works great!) with a squeeze of lime. You can also add Chinese five-spice powder to any of The Best Rum Cocktails To Enjoy During The Colder Months, featuring warm flavor profiles that combine with the seasoning to make the cocktail really sing.