The Best Cooking Oil Isn't At Your Local Grocery Store

Scan the cooking oil shelves at most grocery stores, and you'll find a wide selection of options and price points. From plastic jugs of inexpensive vegetable oil to small, pricey jars of artisan avocado oil. It's likely you have several oils at home that serve specific needs. Fancy extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) goes on salad or with crusty bread, while canola oil is ideal for frying things up in a shallow pan. But for all the unique options (have you ever cooked with mustard oil?), the fact is that the best choice barely exists on store shelves. That's because blending different oils creates a mix that can improve upon the individual parts.

There are a few different reasons to combine various oils during the cooking process. It could be to save money, enhance the functionality of a fragile oil, to infuse a milder selection with stronger flavors, or to finish a dish with a second option. It can even be the result of deception, an attempt to pass off a combination of cheaper vegetable oils as more expensive EVOO. Whatever the reason — whether at home, in a restaurant, or at the store — the goal is to craft a new product that better serves one of those specific goals. Once you start mixing oils, you may find one formula that works best for adding flavor to fried eggs, and another that is the most delicious dipping oil ever.