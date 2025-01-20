Why California Olive Oil Should Be The Go-To Choice For American Shoppers
For some reason, we tend to think of the Mediterranean — Italy, Greece, and Spain — when buying olive oil. Olive oil is the base of Mediterranean cuisine, and the idea of olive trees evokes images of the Tuscan countryside. But buying Italian olive oil is not necessarily your best choice if you're not in Italy. If you live in the U.S., your best bet is to buy American olive oil from the Golden State, California.
Although olive oils from different countries will taste different, California's climate is similar to the Mediterranean. With over 600 olive growers and about 75 types of olive trees, it ranks number one in the country for olive oil production. Shopping locally usually gives you access to the freshest products, thus delivering the best flavor. There are some parameters to this when it comes to local olive oil, like guaranteeing that the oil is extra-virgin (which means it is in its purest form), pressed cold without chemicals. Ensure it comes from healthy olives by checking that its oleic acid levels are less than 0.3% (the main reason why Costco's extra virgin olive oil is a big deal).
Olive oil is best when fresh and local
Another great reason to buy Californian is the state's quality standards and production oversight. The California Olive Oil Council (COOC) seal guarantees that the oil meets taste and quality standards, and the Olive Oil Commission of California (OOCC) has strict requirements for what can be called California Extra Virgin Olive Oil through analysis and testing. The OOCC's parameters exceed the USDA and International Olive Council (IOC) standards.
Also, olive oil doesn't age well; it's meant to be consumed within a little over a year of its harvest date (which should be printed on the bottle). Olive oil manufactured abroad takes time to be produced, stored, transported, and possibly stored again. With California extra virgin olive oil so available in the U.S. market, you naturally have a product that will last longer from when you purchase it.
There are a few things you need to know when buying olive oil. First, pay attention to what the professionals say. Chef Thomas Keller suggests buying oil in small quantities to ensure the oil's freshness and quality. Alice Waters of Chez Panisse suggests shopping at specialty shops. "It's hard to store olive oil in a cool place in a big market," she says. "I'm looking for a store that has a big turnover of olive oil in it — maybe more like a delicatessen where olive oil is something really valuable." And in America, don't forget to look for the COOC seal of approval.