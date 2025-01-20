Why California Olive Oil Should Be The Go-To Choice For American Shoppers

For some reason, we tend to think of the Mediterranean — Italy, Greece, and Spain — when buying olive oil. Olive oil is the base of Mediterranean cuisine, and the idea of olive trees evokes images of the Tuscan countryside. But buying Italian olive oil is not necessarily your best choice if you're not in Italy. If you live in the U.S., your best bet is to buy American olive oil from the Golden State, California.

Although olive oils from different countries will taste different, California's climate is similar to the Mediterranean. With over 600 olive growers and about 75 types of olive trees, it ranks number one in the country for olive oil production. Shopping locally usually gives you access to the freshest products, thus delivering the best flavor. There are some parameters to this when it comes to local olive oil, like guaranteeing that the oil is extra-virgin (which means it is in its purest form), pressed cold without chemicals. Ensure it comes from healthy olives by checking that its oleic acid levels are less than 0.3% (the main reason why Costco's extra virgin olive oil is a big deal).