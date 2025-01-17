Are Pan-Frying And Shallow-Frying The Same Thing?

Whether you're using a deep fryer, a stock pot, or just a sauce pan, there are many ways to fry up your food. However, there might be some question as to the exact differences between certain methods. For example, pan-frying and shallow-frying may seem like interchangeable terms, but this is simply not the case. Though they are similar, there are a few key differences between the frying methods.

Pan-frying requires a minimal amount of oil, just enough to cover your cooking surface. This is usually done to produce a seared, browned exterior, and is often followed by a secondary cook in the oven. Proteins, such as steak, are often pan-fried (or pan seared), for example. Shallow-frying requires more oil, enough to cover half of whatever you are frying. For both methods you should cook on both sides, and turn half way through.

Shallow-frying is often done in the place of deep frying for those who either lack the proper equipment, or simply don't want to use as much oil as deep-frying. This method works best for foods such as fried chicken cutlets (fry in olive oil and butter for Carbone-style chicken parm), which should be fried all the way through.