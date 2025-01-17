Why You Pretty Much Never See Trader Joe's Commercials

With all the love customers have for Trader Joe's, the crowds can be overwhelming almost every day of the week. While you'd think that at least part of this popularity comes from flashy advertisements or some expensive marketing campaign, Trader Joe's doesn't do commercials at all. The chain is active on social media, but you'll never see a billboard or commercial for the store. This is one of the many ways Trader Joe's keeps its prices cheap.

Some might consider this a bad business move, but Trader Joe's clearly doesn't need the marketing. So, where do all the customers come from? Well, instead of spending money on advertisements, Trader Joe's relies on its loyal customers to spread the word about the store. That's right, this chain is so one-of-a-kind that its customers give it enough free advertising to keep all its locations running. Plenty of customers post their favorite finds on social media, and some even have whole accounts dedicated to Trader Joe's on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. All this entices new customers to come into the doors of a local Trader Joe's. When those new customers arrive, they'll probably be so entranced by Trader Joe's custom signage, friendly employees, private-label products, and free samples, that they'll already be looking forward to their next trip back.