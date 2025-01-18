The Important Rule Of Thumb To Know When Butter-Basting Fish

On a restaurant menu, the phrase butter-basted will inspire many diners to plunk down hard-earned cash. Fortunately, this technique is also super easy to pull off at home, and is useful for everything from steaks to pork chops to seafood. But when it comes to fish, there's an important distinguishing rule of thumb in the process that home cooks should observe — no flipping.

In a standard basting procedure, the method is to repeatedly baste your protein with butter as it cooks, turning it over frequently to promote a crisp, satisfying crust — not to mention imbue it with a rich buttery flavor, which you can also infuse with herbs and aromatics (like in an herby lemon butter fish). But fish is decidedly more delicate than beef, pork, or poultry, which means flipping it may tear the flesh and result in a fallen-apart meal.

You may know how to butter-baste your steak, but this difference will ensure your fillet stays in one beautiful, buttery piece. Once you're ready to cook your fish, heat up your oil in a pan until it's just shy of smoking, then place the fillet skin-side down on the hot surface. By allowing the fillet to stay put from start to finish, you'll be able to get a super crisp crust from its continued contact with the pan, and the hot butter helps cook the more fragile flesh as you baste.