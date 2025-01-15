The Limited Edition Heinz Mayo That May Have Been Its Most Interesting Flavor
Heinz has spearheaded some pretty innovative condiment flavors since the company was established in 1869. The same folks who make your basic mayo and mustard, have also peddled purple ketchup, pickle flavored ketchup, and something called Every Sauce (which was a blend of every dip, dressing, and topping you can think of, including Pickle Ketchup, Garlic and Caramelized Onion Mayo, and Truffle Mayo). Heinz own ketchup has blended with its mayonnaise to create Mayochup, and the brand has even collaborated with Ed Sheeran. Among all the colorful combinations, the most creative condiment to come out of the Heinz company is perhaps its limited edition Seriously Good Hot Cross Bun Mayo. Mayonnaise has had a long history, which eventually led humankind to this creation.
The sweet condiment debuted in 2023, and coincided with an Easter release. The condiments' namesake pastry — an Easter essential in England — is synonymous with the spring season for some. The product contained actual bits of hot cross buns, cinnamon, and pieces of fruit, and was intended to pair with the bread of the same name. Heinz only released 100 bottles of the limited edition grocery item, which curious consumers in the U.K. could acquire by entering a competition.
The history behind Heinz Hot Cross Bun Mayo
Seriously Good Hot Cross Bun Mayo isn't Heinz's first foray into sweet, seasonal fare. In 2019, the brand released a Cadbury Creme Egg flavor, inspired by the gooey, chocolate confection. News of the condiment was sprung on the public on April 1 of that year, and was not, in fact, a prank. Then, in December 2021, the brand sent a chill down some consumers' spines when images of Terry's Chocolate Orange mayo began to circulate.
But it's not just mayo making waves. Over the years, ketchup has undergone quite an evolution — and Heinz has been a part of that since way back. The brand trajectory first began in 1869 with Henry J. Heinz and his homegrown horseradish. The spicy root comes from a perennial plant in the mustard family. (If you're cooking with the fresh ingredient at home, be sure to remove the core to prevent bitter horseradish). Heinz grew the plant in his mother's garden, and sold grated horseradish, then evaporated horseradish from the family home. The company's ketchup first made its way to stores in 1876. You may have noticed the brand boasting "57 Varieties" on branded bottles and canned goods. Even though Heinz already offered at least 60 products at the time the catchphrase was conceived, it appears Heinz simply liked the way it looked. Regardless of how you think Heinz Seriously Good Hot Cross Buns Mayo appears, it was definitely an intriguing flavor from an innovative brand.