The Limited Edition Heinz Mayo That May Have Been Its Most Interesting Flavor

Heinz has spearheaded some pretty innovative condiment flavors since the company was established in 1869. The same folks who make your basic mayo and mustard, have also peddled purple ketchup, pickle flavored ketchup, and something called Every Sauce (which was a blend of every dip, dressing, and topping you can think of, including Pickle Ketchup, Garlic and Caramelized Onion Mayo, and Truffle Mayo). Heinz own ketchup has blended with its mayonnaise to create Mayochup, and the brand has even collaborated with Ed Sheeran. Among all the colorful combinations, the most creative condiment to come out of the Heinz company is perhaps its limited edition Seriously Good Hot Cross Bun Mayo. Mayonnaise has had a long history, which eventually led humankind to this creation.

The sweet condiment debuted in 2023, and coincided with an Easter release. The condiments' namesake pastry — an Easter essential in England — is synonymous with the spring season for some. The product contained actual bits of hot cross buns, cinnamon, and pieces of fruit, and was intended to pair with the bread of the same name. Heinz only released 100 bottles of the limited edition grocery item, which curious consumers in the U.K. could acquire by entering a competition.