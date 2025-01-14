The Worst Tools For Making Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes should be mashed, but not mushy. There's nothing like a holiday plate heaped with fluffy, buttery mashed potatoes. Because they are so essential to a festive spread, there are countless mashed potato prep hacks (sour cream for balance, roasted garlic for flavor). Getting a blender, mixer, or food processor involved, however, probably shouldn't be one of them. You want potatoes that are airy, not heavy, and dreamy, creamy texture begins with the right tools.

It might sound simple to give your potatoes the smoothie treatment. Just drop them in the blender and hit the right button, right? While this method might give you a little extra time to pick a flick for the post-meal movie or shake up a sweet seasonal cocktail, it'll result in goopy, gluey mashed potatoes. You can't escape science, even when it comes to your beloved spuds; and it turns out there's a scientific reason you should skip the mixer at your next holiday dinner.