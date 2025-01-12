Adding baking powder to eggs is easy, but you may want to consider the taste of baking powder. Baking powder is a chemical consisting of a base (sodium bicarbonate) and acid. The chemical components give it a naturally bitter flavor. Fortunately, you only need a small amount to create a reaction. You can typically use it in such small amounts that the taste isn't noticeable. To keep the taste out of your eggs, it's key to add just a pinch of baking powder. About 1/16 teaspoon (or less) for every two eggs in your scramble is enough.

If that sounds like it's not much, that's because it isn't. Baking powder isn't a replacement for scrambling the eggs as you normally would. As usual, beat the eggs until they're a homogenous yellow color with no white or clear streaks. That requires a bowl about three times larger than you think you need. And instead of using a circular motion, whip your whisk back and forth like you're drawing a Z. Only after you achieve the uniform yellow color should you add the baking powder.

Done right, this method should result in a fluffy texture without any baking powder taste. But since baking powder is chockfull of sodium (in the form of sodium bicarbonate), don't add much or any salt upfront until you're sure how it impacts the flavor. If you're still concerned about tasting the baking powder, you can always add herbs and spices, chopped onion, cheese, or other flavorful ingredients to your scramble. There are many unexpected and tasty ingredients to upgrade your scrambled eggs and mask any baking powder flavor.