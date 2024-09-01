Transform Store-Bought Pizza Dough Into Air Fryer Donuts In 3 Easy Steps

For all those craving a baker's dozen, skip the trip to Krispy Kreme. That's right, we said it. Sweet treat fanatics might balk at this idea, we know, but hear us out first. By the time you've made the drive to a donut shop, waited in line, and salivated all the way home at the smell of these fluffy treats, you could have easily transformed store-bought pizza dough into delicious air fryer donuts instead.

When made right, an air-fried donut has a crisp exterior and soft, fluffy inside, just like traditional yeast donuts found at a local bakery. Since these donuts rely on store-bought pizza dough, there's no waiting around for dough to rise. Just open up the dough, assemble the ingredients, and a batch of fresh donuts will be ready in less than an hour's time.

Not only is this donut recipe simple, it's also healthier than other ways of making homemade donuts. Air fryers don't need excess oil to help food take on a crispy, golden-brown outside. So, instead of swimming in a pool of neutral oil while they fry, you can simply brush these donuts with a small coat of oil and the air fryer will do the rest of the work. Dare we say it, donuts are just one of those breakfast foods that are better in the air fryer. Don't believe us? Give it a try.

