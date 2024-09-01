Transform Store-Bought Pizza Dough Into Air Fryer Donuts In 3 Easy Steps
For all those craving a baker's dozen, skip the trip to Krispy Kreme. That's right, we said it. Sweet treat fanatics might balk at this idea, we know, but hear us out first. By the time you've made the drive to a donut shop, waited in line, and salivated all the way home at the smell of these fluffy treats, you could have easily transformed store-bought pizza dough into delicious air fryer donuts instead.
When made right, an air-fried donut has a crisp exterior and soft, fluffy inside, just like traditional yeast donuts found at a local bakery. Since these donuts rely on store-bought pizza dough, there's no waiting around for dough to rise. Just open up the dough, assemble the ingredients, and a batch of fresh donuts will be ready in less than an hour's time.
Not only is this donut recipe simple, it's also healthier than other ways of making homemade donuts. Air fryers don't need excess oil to help food take on a crispy, golden-brown outside. So, instead of swimming in a pool of neutral oil while they fry, you can simply brush these donuts with a small coat of oil and the air fryer will do the rest of the work. Dare we say it, donuts are just one of those breakfast foods that are better in the air fryer. Don't believe us? Give it a try.
How to make these easy air fryer donuts
For those ready to indulge in a sweet treat without the oily mess, let's get into it. Making a delicious baker's dozen from home is possible and even easy. So, without further ado, let's dig into exactly how to make these air fryer donuts.
To start, purchase a store-bought pizza dough. Make sure to avoid any pre-seasoned doughs full of savory toppings, but any other basic pizza dough should work. Spread out the dough and roll it into small balls about 2 inches in width. For those who prefer a more traditional donut shape in lieu of holes, you can always form the dough into small circles instead.
Spray or brush the dough with oil for maximum crispiness. A neutral oil such as vegetable is best to use to avoid disrupting the final flavor of the donuts. Once each hole is well coated, place them in the air fryer and fry until golden brown. Actual cook times will depend on the size of your air fryer and recipe, so read the packaging on the pizza dough to figure out how to best fry them. Once the dough is fried, toss the balls in more oil or butter and throw in a bowl with cinnamon or powdered sugar until each donut is coated well. There are so many topping options out there, from drizzles of vanilla icing to decadent dips in a bowl of chocolate, so use whichever option you prefer.
Other simple ways to make donuts at home
The beauty of making something yourself is that you can really make it your own. So, while these donuts are pretty simple, don't be afraid to get creative with them. Switch up the toppings you use, form fun shapes with the dough, or try switching up what dough you use. For example, while pizza dough doubles as donut dough here, try making this same recipe with canned biscuits instead. Since biscuit dough comes apart easily, these will already be portioned out, making this simple recipe even easier. Additionally, because of the unique texture of biscuit dough, using canned biscuits could create a fluffier, lighter end product than pizza dough, which will make these particular donuts resemble cake donuts more than yeast. And if you don't know the difference, check out this guide to cake and yeast donuts, explained.
Finally, for those eager to embark on a more advanced culinary expedition, chefs can even whip up a donut dough from scratch instead. It doesn't have to be hard. You can even turn yogurt into pizza dough with one extra ingredient. But hey, those little details are all up to you. No matter the process, some perfect little air fryer donuts will be waiting at the end.