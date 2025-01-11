The Simplest Way Your French Press Coffee Machine Can Help Make Dinner

For such a simple piece of machinery, there are many things you didn't know your French press could do. Not only does it make a superior cup of java (it's Martha Stewart's go-to gadget for elevated coffee), it's also excellent for making loose leaf tea, infused water, and insanely aromatic and flavorful broth. This may sound strange at first, but considering the French press is made to be heatproof with a built-in strainer, it truly seems tailor-made for making small batches of savory broth.

The process for making French press broth closely resembles how you'd use it to make coffee, except you replace fresh coffee grounds with herbs, spices, and other aromatics. Be sure to lightly crush whole spices such as peppercorns, mustard seed, and cardamom, and microplane or roughly chop astringent ingredients such as garlic, ginger, or shallots. If you're using leafy herbs (think tarragon and oregano), roll them gently between your fingers to release their scent and oils before adding them to the press. These techniques help release more flavor into your broth. After adding your aromatics to the bottom of the French press, fill the glass beaker with preheated water from a kettle (or a drip coffee carafe to keep with the theme). Set the filter and plunger in place, then let all of the flavors infuse for a little less than 10 minutes. At this point, you can press the plunger to separate the solids from the liquid, resulting in a rich, nuanced broth.