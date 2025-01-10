Your Freezer Is The Key To Cracking Open Coconuts

While the average person may not be cracking coconuts open every day, it is definitely a useful skill to those who enjoy the tropical fruit in a smoothie or acai bowl and want to use fresh coconut at home. However, sometimes it may be a little tough to get a coconut open; tough enough that a hungry chef may just ignore the ingredient altogether. Do not fret, though, as there is a way to make the shell easier to crack.

Prep the coconut for cracking a few hours before by putting it in the freezer. Freezing the coconut causes the coconut meat (the white flesh on the inside) to separate from the shell and make it much easier to remove. The coconut water inside will also be frozen, creating a stress- and mess-free crack. Then, use the help of a screwdriver, a hammer, and a cutting board to crack open your coconut the safest way – the fruit will be ready for eating in no time.