How A Colorado Mexican Restaurant Became A Pop Culture Phenomenon

Mexican restaurants make up 10% of all restaurants in the United States and come in all kinds of varieties. From small, much-loved local businesses to the iconic Tex-Mex food fusion found at food trucks — and even fast food — it is clear that America has a great love for Mexican food. However, with so much competition in the Mexican restaurant industry, it seems near impossible to come up with a restaurant that is truly unique.

Enter Casa Bonita, a perfectly pink Mexican restaurant based just outside Denver, Colorado, packed with non-stop entertainment and shows. The restaurant's eclectic decor, indoor waterfall, and Mexican favorites — complete with enchiladas, carnitas, and Mexican key lime custard — has endeared the restaurant to Colorado natives and tourists alike. On top of being a one-of-a-kind experience, Casa Bonita was bought by the creators of "South Park," Trey Parker and Matt Stone, in 2021 — partially as a joke based on a "South Park" episode that featured the restaurant.

This purchase brought in a new wave of Casa Bonita fans who were interested in the opportunity to get a real life piece of "South Park" lore. This new influx of visitors helped enable the restaurant to reopen selectively after suffering losses in 2020, like many other restaurants, much to the happiness of Colorado residents who didn't want to see the historic restaurant close forever. Although not every visitor to Casa Bonita may be there for the food, customers still continuously flock to the restaurant for the live entertainment, family fun, or just purely out of curiosity.