5 Things You Should Stock Up On At A Vietnamese Grocery Store

From cozy, comforting pho to classic bánh mì, few other cuisines have the same aromatic, fresh, and savory notes as Vietnamese cooking. Fortunately for the rest of the world, it's easy to approximate the flavors of Vietnam in your own home, so long as you have the right ingredients. Of course, if you want to source the most legit items, there's no better place to look than your local Vietnamese grocery store.

While you can find some foods that are essential for Vietnamese cooking at run-of-the-mill supermarkets, like rice, scallions, and soy sauce, any food-loving home cook owes it to themselves to check out a store with a more extensive and specialized selection of products. Even if you're not the biggest pho fan, there are plenty of gems to pick up at a Vietnamese grocer that can upgrade any dish.