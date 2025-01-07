How To Tone Down The Heat Of Your Homemade Hot Sauce

For heat-seekers, finding the ideal hot sauce may feel like a lifelong pursuit. And while extensive work may be done to determine the best hot sauces worth the pantry space, making the spicy condiment at home offers the unique chance to dial in a desired flavor profile, along with a perfect heat level.

That said, whipping up from-scratch hot sauce not an exact science, even if you're working from a recipe (peppers can be hotter at different freshness levels, for example). Fortunately, if you have a hot sauce iteration that sets your mouth ablaze in a bad way, you don't have to send it down the drain. Chowhound had a chance to talk to hot sauce expert Noah Chaimberg, the founder and CEO of HEATONIST, to understand how to balance out a sauce that burns a little too much for your liking.

His tips include a few easy fixes that feature go-to ingredients for taming a fiery hot sauce, so they should be easy enough to put into practice in a pinch. For starters, there are some elements you can add to the sauce to save it. "Rich ingredients like oil, powdered dairy, or sun-dried tomato can help even out the spice if you think you overdid it," Chaimberg says.