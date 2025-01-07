The Surprising Trick That Keeps Fish Fresh And Ready To Eat For Days

Because necessity is the mother of invention, a method for preserving fish needed to be developed in the centuries before electric refrigeration became a thing. One of the preservation methods that came about over the years tapped common ingredients like olive oil and salt. Despite calling for rudimentary materials, the technique was solid enough to stop the meat from rotting — an important consideration in a time when commercial refrigeration wasn't an option. Basically, this procedure is similar to confit, but with a little less work involved.

The technique asks the person preserving the fish to prep it by poaching it first in salted water for about 10 minutes. The next step requires you to immerse the chunks of cooked fish in a budget-friendly premium olive oil. This fish must be completely covered by the oil. After making sure you properly cook your fish, soaking it in oil helps to create a barrier between the fish and the oxygen in the environment. The oil bath forms an anaerobic environment, or a habitat where bacteria cannot live.

However, the oil also serves an additional purpose. Just as it creates a barrier so that oxygen can't get into the fish, the oil also stops water from getting into the meat, too. Bacterial cells require water to restart their metabolic processes. No water means the cells don't restart their proverbial engines and food spoils more slowly as a result.