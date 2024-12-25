One Of Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Types Of Olive Oil Comes From An Under-The-Radar Region

When thinking about olive oil and where it comes from, a few regions typically come to mind — Italy, Spain, and Greece, to name a few. And it's true, those countries do boast some of the highest-quality olive oils in the world — not to mention, produce and consume the most. But one famous chef, Michelin-starred restaurant owner, and famed hot-headed T.V. host has an opinion of his own when it comes to the subject. Gordon Ramsay's favorite olive oil actually comes from a little-known region along a peninsula in Croatia known as Istria. And well, if you're going to trust one person with choosing arguably the most widely-used ingredient in all of cooking, shouldn't it be the master himself?

On a 2021 episode of the National Geographic series "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," the chef visited the coastal region of Croatia to soak in the food and culture. Using fresh seafood caught in the Istrian Peninsula, a Croatian staple, Ramsay cooked up a quick stew. He used a locally-grown olive oil to not only sauté the vegetables and fish, but also added generous splashes of it throughout the cooking process. Ramsay said, "This country produces some of the best olive oil anywhere in the world," and he even compared it to "liquid gold." The preferred oil in question is Brist Extra Virgin Olive Oil, an award-winning, family-owned and operated olive mill in Istria. They specialize in small-batch, artisanal oils that have a bitter yet sweet taste.