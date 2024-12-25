One Of Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Types Of Olive Oil Comes From An Under-The-Radar Region
When thinking about olive oil and where it comes from, a few regions typically come to mind — Italy, Spain, and Greece, to name a few. And it's true, those countries do boast some of the highest-quality olive oils in the world — not to mention, produce and consume the most. But one famous chef, Michelin-starred restaurant owner, and famed hot-headed T.V. host has an opinion of his own when it comes to the subject. Gordon Ramsay's favorite olive oil actually comes from a little-known region along a peninsula in Croatia known as Istria. And well, if you're going to trust one person with choosing arguably the most widely-used ingredient in all of cooking, shouldn't it be the master himself?
On a 2021 episode of the National Geographic series "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," the chef visited the coastal region of Croatia to soak in the food and culture. Using fresh seafood caught in the Istrian Peninsula, a Croatian staple, Ramsay cooked up a quick stew. He used a locally-grown olive oil to not only sauté the vegetables and fish, but also added generous splashes of it throughout the cooking process. Ramsay said, "This country produces some of the best olive oil anywhere in the world," and he even compared it to "liquid gold." The preferred oil in question is Brist Extra Virgin Olive Oil, an award-winning, family-owned and operated olive mill in Istria. They specialize in small-batch, artisanal oils that have a bitter yet sweet taste.
Istria is an olive-rich region with a distinct flavors
Though it may be news to you, Croatia has an incredibly long and rich history when it comes to producing olive oil. The Istrian region, which sits on the northern Adriatic Sea, is home to Brijuni National Park. Within the vast natural beauty of the park that spans across 14 islands sits a 20-foot tall olive tree that's at least 1,600 years old, making it one of the longest-living olive trees in the world. Nearly 70 pounds of olives are still collected from this tree each year, and it produces around 10 pounds of extra virgin oil. Of course, that tree is just a fraction of the olive groves that make up Istria. In fact, 23 varieties of olive trees thrive in the region, which also houses more than 70 different olive oil mills.
Every country that produces olive oil has its own distinct flavor profile, color, and aroma. For example, Italian oil tends to be milder or bolder based on where the olives are grown, while Greek oil tends to have a distinctly green color and a grassy yet fruity flavor. Similar to Italy, Croatian olive oil's unique flavors tend to vary based on the exact area and climate in the Adriatic coast where the olives are grown. Several of their most popular varietals have intense sweet and savory notes, while remaining subtle enough to cook almost anything with. Needless to say, Ramsay's bold claim is backed up with facts — Croatian olive oil is certainly some of the best.