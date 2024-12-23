Your Air Fryer Is Key To Making Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs

The time and temperature at which you air fry ribs will depend on their thickness and the level of doneness you prefer. As a general guide, set the temperature between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and cook them for 25 to 35 minutes. One benefit of air fryers, Clare Andrews points out, is that they cook faster than a traditional oven, helping you get dinner on the table faster. "Air fryers use less electricity than ovens, so they can help you save money on your energy bill while creating delicious food too!" she says.

Tips for using your air fryer include preheating it to allow the cooking process to start out at a higher temperature and to decrease the cooking time, using parchment paper to create a non-stick surface and make cleanup easier, and placing a slice of bread into the drip pan to soak up grease. "Remember when placing the ribs in the air fryer basket to not overlap them as this will allow for better heat circulation and a more even cook," Andrews cautions. She also recommends turning them halfway through.

After considering all that, it's time to get to prepping your meat. Andrews says, "Choose your favorite marinade and off you go!" You can also try making ribs with a smoky, sweet barbecue sauce or a nice spice rub.