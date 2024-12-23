Your Air Fryer Is Key To Making Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs
If you've ever had a hankering for sweet, delicious ribs that fall off the bone, but don't have hours to smoke and cook them slowly over a grill, Clare Andrews (@airfryeruk on Instagram), the United Kingdom's No. 1 air fryer expert, presenter, and author, has a solution for you. Andrews, who wrote "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," says that using the air fryer to prepare ribs is not only quick and convenient, but also a delicious way to get them crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
Essentially small convection ovens, air fryers make foods extra crispy in several ways. For one, the countertop appliance has a fan that blows hot air around the food, cooking it from all angles. Andrews, sharing the following tips exclusively with Chowhound, notes the device also allows you to cook the ribs at a high temperature, giving them a crispy exterior. "The crisper plates at the base of the air fryer drawer allow fat to drip away, resulting in crispier food with less oil," she says.
Tips for cooking ribs in an air fryer
The time and temperature at which you air fry ribs will depend on their thickness and the level of doneness you prefer. As a general guide, set the temperature between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and cook them for 25 to 35 minutes. One benefit of air fryers, Clare Andrews points out, is that they cook faster than a traditional oven, helping you get dinner on the table faster. "Air fryers use less electricity than ovens, so they can help you save money on your energy bill while creating delicious food too!" she says.
Tips for using your air fryer include preheating it to allow the cooking process to start out at a higher temperature and to decrease the cooking time, using parchment paper to create a non-stick surface and make cleanup easier, and placing a slice of bread into the drip pan to soak up grease. "Remember when placing the ribs in the air fryer basket to not overlap them as this will allow for better heat circulation and a more even cook," Andrews cautions. She also recommends turning them halfway through.
After considering all that, it's time to get to prepping your meat. Andrews says, "Choose your favorite marinade and off you go!" You can also try making ribs with a smoky, sweet barbecue sauce or a nice spice rub.