Garlic Knots Are The Ideal Bread For Your Chicken Parm Sandwich
What's better than chicken Parmesan? A handheld chicken Parm, of course! But we're not talking about a to-go container filled with saucy, breadcrumb-coated chicken, we're talking about a chicken Parm sandwich. But instead of using regular buns to bookend a chicken Parm sandwich, go the distance and use garlic knots instead.
A chicken Parmesan sandwich features the primary ingredients of the original not-so-Italian but Sicilian-inspired dish — a fried chicken cutlet smothered in tangy red sauce and topped with melty cheese. The key difference between the prototype recipe and this portable iteration is that instead of being plated (possibly alongside a heaping pile of pasta), it's wedged between two toasty rolls. But why settle for the mundane when your first bite of this drippy sandwich can be a mouthful of herb-tinted garlicky goodness?
Garlic knots are made by twisting strips of dough into knot-like shapes, baking them until golden, and coating them in a savory mix of garlic butter, herbs, and, aptly enough, Parmesan cheese. Using these beloved bites of bread to hold your chicken Parm sandwich together transforms the eating experience entirely. The crispy exterior of the bread gives way to a fluffy interior, mirroring the textural layers of the chicken cutlet. The aromatic herbs of the bread complement the zippy sauce and the rich cheese, providing them both with added layers of flavor-forward depth as notes of satisfying allium warmth make this sandwich all the more irresistible.
Making the best garlic bread for chicken Parm sandwiches
The beauty of garlic knots is that they're customizable. You can make them as large as a beefy chicken cutlet or bake them into palm-sized loaves for chicken Parm sliders — a must-have game day provision. But it's not just the size you can personalize, it's the flavor too.
For an extra rich taste that will fill your home with scents so alluring your roommates will come floating out of their rooms like a cartoon levitating toward a steamy cherry pie, double down on garlic, because hey, you can never have enough (unless you're Dracula). If you like a baking challenge, stuff your garlic knots with melty mozzarella for a blast of ooey-gooey richness that diversifies the mouthfeel of the sandwich while adding an extra trim of cheesy indulgence. For a touch of brightness that can uplift the heavy-handed bravado of this satiating sandwich, introduce a bit of lemon zest to garlic knots for an acidic pick-me-up. Feeling spicy? Imbue garlic knots with chili flakes for a subtle yet present heat.
Though it might not be the secret ingredient that makes Carbone's chicken Parm so famous, garlic knots are the mouthwatering bread variety that will elevate your chicken Parmesan sandwich to flavorful new heights. Oh, and did we mention that garlic knots work just as well with vegetarian eggplant Parm sandwiches?