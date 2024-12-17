Garlic Knots Are The Ideal Bread For Your Chicken Parm Sandwich

What's better than chicken Parmesan? A handheld chicken Parm, of course! But we're not talking about a to-go container filled with saucy, breadcrumb-coated chicken, we're talking about a chicken Parm sandwich. But instead of using regular buns to bookend a chicken Parm sandwich, go the distance and use garlic knots instead.

A chicken Parmesan sandwich features the primary ingredients of the original not-so-Italian but Sicilian-inspired dish — a fried chicken cutlet smothered in tangy red sauce and topped with melty cheese. The key difference between the prototype recipe and this portable iteration is that instead of being plated (possibly alongside a heaping pile of pasta), it's wedged between two toasty rolls. But why settle for the mundane when your first bite of this drippy sandwich can be a mouthful of herb-tinted garlicky goodness?

Garlic knots are made by twisting strips of dough into knot-like shapes, baking them until golden, and coating them in a savory mix of garlic butter, herbs, and, aptly enough, Parmesan cheese. Using these beloved bites of bread to hold your chicken Parm sandwich together transforms the eating experience entirely. The crispy exterior of the bread gives way to a fluffy interior, mirroring the textural layers of the chicken cutlet. The aromatic herbs of the bread complement the zippy sauce and the rich cheese, providing them both with added layers of flavor-forward depth as notes of satisfying allium warmth make this sandwich all the more irresistible.