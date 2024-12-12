How An Expert Saves Cakes Stuck In Their Pans

We've all been there. You run a knife along the edge of your cake pan, carefully suspend it over a drying rack, and then ... nothing. Rather than a show-stopping celebratory sensation, you're at the precipice of total dessert disaster. But before you start crying over the kitchen sink, we have a list of expert tips and tricks to try to save your cake.

Speaking exclusively to Chowhound, Anna Gordon, the founder and co-owner of The Good Batch Bakery, shared a few of her most tried-and-true methods. "If a cake is stuck, you could try placing the pan in a hot pan of water (keeping water out of the cake!) to loosen up the ingredients," she says. If you're worried you don't have the dexterity to keep your cake dry, you can also wrap a warm, damp kitchen towel around the base of your cake pan for at least 15 minutes. Also, be sure to grease the knife you're using with butter to help better release the cake's sides from the pan. If you have the time, you can also let physics do the heavy lifting. "You can try keeping the cake upside down for an extended period of time, let gravity do the trick," Gordon adds.

If nothing has worked, go ahead and frost, slice, and serve your cake straight from the pan. If you keep the cake pan in the kitchen, your guests will be none the wiser. "And if all else fails and you have to rescue the cake chunks at a time, you can always make cake trifle or truffles," Gordon suggests.