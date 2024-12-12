Breaking down the history of chocolate mousse further explains why it was initially described in this way. Instead of a chef's creation, mousse was actually invented by artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec in 19th-century France, and many historians blame him for the name "chocolate mayonnaise" as he was a very eccentric painter. While the description may simply have come down to his imaginative tendencies, the etymology of the word "mayonnaise" does show that there's some logic in the madness.

Since mousse typically contains egg yolks (along with whipped egg whites), calling the dessert "chocolate egg yolks" is actually not too far from the truth (though it does leave out the other classic ingredients of the dish, including sugar). After many years, the dessert we now know as mousse became a staple for French desserts, eventually being incorporated into recipes by Betty Crocker and Julia Child.

Over time, "chocolate mayonnaise" finally began to be referred to as "mousse," meaning "froth" or "foam." While this term is far more digestible and appropriate for a dessert, the origins of its name cannot be forgotten as the egg is such a vital ingredient in this dish.