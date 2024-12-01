Use Trader Joe's Seasonal Chocolate-Peppermint Baking Mix To Make Festive Hot Cocoa Cookies
Few supermarkets cater to bakers and lovers of baked goods like Trader Joe's. From spiced apple cinnamon buns to peppermint baking chips to easily upgradable mini sheet cakes, there's lots to enjoy. When the holiday season arrives at the grocery chain, many shoppers seek out the Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix. There's quite a bit you can bake with this versatile kit, including a recommended peppermint loaf and a batch of crinkle cookies that you can easily give a hot cocoa twist.
The holiday baking kit contains a dry cake powder made with rich semisweet chocolate and a hint of refreshing peppermint that deepens once baked. Sold at a recommended price of $3.99 per box, the mix packs in plenty of holiday fun for not much money. Making the cookies couldn't be easier — you only need three extra ingredients (eggs, oil, and powdered sugar). Even better, you just follow the baking directions on the box, then you can add your favorite hot cocoa mix-ins.
Tips for making hot cocoa cookies with this mix
To give these boxed mix cookies a homemade hot cocoa makeover, it helps to think about your preferences for the namesake drink. If you're a fan of marshmallows, that's a good place to start. If you like your chocolatey cookies extra chewy, try adding some fluffy mini marshmallows into the mix (or dehydrated ones if you prefer a smoother bite). You can also try adding slices of full-sized marshmallows to the tops of your cookies during the last few minutes of baking, letting them get nice and melty.
Garnish with crushed candy canes or Trader Joe's peppermint chips to enhance the refreshing mint edge, or dust with some hot cocoa powder for a more pronounced chocolatey earthiness. Then, bake the cookies in the air fryer or oven as listed on the box, and get ready to enjoy a delightful holiday treat.
The best thing about baking mixes is their convenience and versatility (and that you can easily whip up a dessert yourself and call it homemade if you see fit). If you're eager to take on the challenge, consider picking up a box of the Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix the next time you're in a Trader Joe's store.