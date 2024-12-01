Use Trader Joe's Seasonal Chocolate-Peppermint Baking Mix To Make Festive Hot Cocoa Cookies

To give these boxed mix cookies a homemade hot cocoa makeover, it helps to think about your preferences for the namesake drink. If you're a fan of marshmallows, that's a good place to start. If you like your chocolatey cookies extra chewy, try adding some fluffy mini marshmallows into the mix (or dehydrated ones if you prefer a smoother bite). You can also try adding slices of full-sized marshmallows to the tops of your cookies during the last few minutes of baking, letting them get nice and melty.

Garnish with crushed candy canes or Trader Joe's peppermint chips to enhance the refreshing mint edge, or dust with some hot cocoa powder for a more pronounced chocolatey earthiness. Then, bake the cookies in the air fryer or oven as listed on the box, and get ready to enjoy a delightful holiday treat.

The best thing about baking mixes is their convenience and versatility (and that you can easily whip up a dessert yourself and call it homemade if you see fit). If you're eager to take on the challenge, consider picking up a box of the Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix the next time you're in a Trader Joe's store.