The Quirky Idaho Restaurant That Challenges You To Eat 72 Ounces Of Steak

Indian Creek Steakhouse is more than you can manage in one sitting and it's not just because its portions are huge. Situated in a two-story building in south-central Idaho, the steakhouse has a menu stacked with everything from wagyu beef burgers and steaks to roasted chicken and seafood. The restaurant also has sides of salads, soups, beans, and potatoes — cooked pretty much any way you can imagine. But there's more. At Indian Creek Steakhouse you can two-step on the dance floor, ride the mechanical bull, and wander over to the tavern for a local brew from the selection on tap. It's a place where Pecos Bill would have pulled up a chair, where the tales are tall, where the steaks sizzle, and where you can become your very own larger-than-life legend.

At Indian Creek, you can take on an eating challenge that'll cost you $80 if you lose and get you a free meal with a side of bragging rights if you win. All you have to do is belly up to a 72-ounce steak meal and devour the whole thing in one sitting. Clean your plate and you'll get the steak comped, along with a free T-shirt. Fail to eat everything and you'll have to pay for your meal like everyone else.