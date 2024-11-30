Want An Elevated Meat Lover's Pizza? Try These Flavors
One of the things that makes pizza so popular worldwide — besides its familiar deliciousness — is its versatility and customizability. With plenty of topping combinations for vegetarians and meat lovers alike, pizza is a go-to food when it comes to pleasing picky crowds. But if you fall firmly on the meaty side of the spectrum, you might be looking for ways to brighten up your pies or take their savory flavors to a new level.
Even the most ardent meat obsessives may admit that, sometimes, a classic meat lover's pizza — typically loaded with at least three different types of meat including pepperoni (pizza's BFF), sausage, and bacon — can lean a little too heavily into fatty, greasy territory. That's why Nicole Bean, who owns and operates two locations of Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana in Houston, Texas, with her family, suggests adding a "sweet or citrusy" ingredient to cut through the savory flavor. "Both offer a pleasant balance and usually pair nicely when done well," she says. For a sophisticated twist, consider adding some unexpected pizza toppings into your meaty mix. Not sure what would work best with your preferred meat? Bean has some suggestions that she shared exclusively with Chowhound.
Experiment with sweet and savory combinations
The ingredients you choose to put on your pizza depend on the meat you want to feature on your savory pie. Nicole Bean says, "For example, pepperoni pairs extremely well with honey." For an extra kick of spice, try using hot honey, which also works wonders for plussing up frozen pizzas. In terms of other popular meat toppings, she says, "Sausage is very well balanced by lemon zest and ground beef's best friend is sautéed onions."
If you're going for a full-throttle meat lover's pie and plan on adding a variety of different meats, you may be confused about which flavor combination to highlight. You could certainly try adding honey, lemon zest and sautéed onions to your ingredient pool, but you risk overdoing it on the sweetness and muddling the flavors. Instead, pick your favorite to pack a meaningful punch, and don't be afraid to experiment with other sweet or refreshing alternatives, like pineapple, fresh arugula, or even pickles, which pair surprisingly well with pizza. Not in the mood to make your meaty pizza from scratch? Fear not — these flavor hacks work great to elevate a frozen pizza as well, especially one that's heavy on the fat and salt, and begging for a fresh ingredient for balance.