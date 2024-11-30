Want An Elevated Meat Lover's Pizza? Try These Flavors

One of the things that makes pizza so popular worldwide — besides its familiar deliciousness — is its versatility and customizability. With plenty of topping combinations for vegetarians and meat lovers alike, pizza is a go-to food when it comes to pleasing picky crowds. But if you fall firmly on the meaty side of the spectrum, you might be looking for ways to brighten up your pies or take their savory flavors to a new level.

Even the most ardent meat obsessives may admit that, sometimes, a classic meat lover's pizza — typically loaded with at least three different types of meat including pepperoni (pizza's BFF), sausage, and bacon — can lean a little too heavily into fatty, greasy territory. That's why Nicole Bean, who owns and operates two locations of Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana in Houston, Texas, with her family, suggests adding a "sweet or citrusy" ingredient to cut through the savory flavor. "Both offer a pleasant balance and usually pair nicely when done well," she says. For a sophisticated twist, consider adding some unexpected pizza toppings into your meaty mix. Not sure what would work best with your preferred meat? Bean has some suggestions that she shared exclusively with Chowhound.