How The Cuban Dish Palomilla Transforms A Cheap Cut Of Steak

If you're sitting on a cheaper cut of steak like top sirloin or top round, there's a Cuban dish that's tailor-made for this type of beef: palomilla. It combines thin steaks, marinated and quickly seared or fried with some fried onions and plenty of garlic. It doesn't require many ingredients, but delivers a juicy and ultra-flavorful dish if done right.

Many palomilla recipes call for top sirloin or top round steak; some specialty Cuban butchers may sell a specific "bistec de palomilla" cut. While not traditional, flank and skirt steaks would work too. The tricky thing with these cuts is that they're lean, so compared to a fattier steak with lots of marbling, they can dry out on the grill or frypan. The marinade counters this by tenderizing the meat before it hits the heat, although a marinade isn't unique to palomilla. What is more unique is how the steak is prepared: It's either fileted or pounded to be super-thin — this breaks up tissue around the muscle fibers, giving the steak some extra tenderness.

Bear in mind that although palomilla is a dish that makes good use of cheaper steak cuts, this doesn't mean it works with all cheap beef cuts (after all, not all beef is steak). A cut like brisket that works well in recipes like a hearty stew will likely turn out painfully tough here since palomilla requires a quick, hot sear, rather than the low-and-slow cooking method that works well for softening up this type of cut.