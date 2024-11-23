What Makes MaraNatha Natural Peanut Butter One Of The Worst Brands Available?

Unlike the Jifs and Skippys of the world, natural peanut butter doesn't usually conjure up nostalgic memories of what you ate as a child. If you've made the switch from sweetened, spreadable peanut butter to its more savory and less shelf-stable counterpart, it was likely due to your evolving palate and interest in ingesting healthier foods, rather than any sort of brand loyalty. Thankfully, for those of us who stand baffled before a wall of natural peanut butter brands, Chowhound writer Sarah Moore taste tested and ranked a bunch of natural peanut butters to tell us which variety we should be loyal to and which we should leave on the shelf.

Relying on a sensible criteria of taste, creaminess, spreadability, and standalone eatability, Moore powered through 10 commonly available brands of natural peanut butters. However, while noting if a peanut butter tastes good or spreads well is simple, defining if a peanut butter is "natural" is less so. As she notes, the FDA doesn't regulate "natural" as a label, apart from the fact that it can't contain any artificial ingredients. Moore narrowed the focus to her own natural parameters: A natural peanut butter must be made from peanuts alone without added sweeteners or palm oil, though salt and peanut oil are allowed.

With this robust rubric in hand, one natural peanut butter fell well short of the mark: MaraNatha Organic Crunchy Peanut Butter. MaraNatha lost points across price, taste, texture, and spreadability, and when Moore questioned whether she would deign to eat it on its own? Reader, she wouldn't. But that doesn't mean the brand is worth writing off altogether.