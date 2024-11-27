The Midea Two Zone Air Fryer Brings Dual Meal Cooking To A Single Appliance

Most frequent home cooks know that the difference between making one dish or multiple is astronomical. More cooking means more cleanup, not to mention the mental workout that is trying to line up all the various cook times. But whether you're serving family dinner or just trying to develop a more balanced diet, having a bountiful meal is always a delight, so it's worth finding ways to make the process easier.

One way to do this is to invest in a multi-use appliance, such as the Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven — currently available on Amazon for $129.99 (regularly $199.99). With its upper 6-quart air fryer basket and lower 5-quart traditional toaster oven, this handy gadget allows you to prepare two distinct dishes simultaneously. But the benefits of this appliance don't stop there; while extra cooking space is always a plus what use is perfectly cooked chicken wings, if you're french fries still need another 10 minutes? The Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven has the solution in the form of the appliance's Sync Finish feature.