The Midea Two Zone Air Fryer Brings Dual Meal Cooking To A Single Appliance
Most frequent home cooks know that the difference between making one dish or multiple is astronomical. More cooking means more cleanup, not to mention the mental workout that is trying to line up all the various cook times. But whether you're serving family dinner or just trying to develop a more balanced diet, having a bountiful meal is always a delight, so it's worth finding ways to make the process easier.
One way to do this is to invest in a multi-use appliance, such as the Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven — currently available on Amazon for $129.99 (regularly $199.99). With its upper 6-quart air fryer basket and lower 5-quart traditional toaster oven, this handy gadget allows you to prepare two distinct dishes simultaneously. But the benefits of this appliance don't stop there; while extra cooking space is always a plus what use is perfectly cooked chicken wings, if you're french fries still need another 10 minutes? The Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven has the solution in the form of the appliance's Sync Finish feature.
Two dishes, sync finish
While extra cooking space is a plus, it's not always easy to time both portions of your meal. As such, the real hero of the Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven, a nifty technology that adjusts the cooking times of both zones so everything is ready at the same time, perfectly cooked and ready to be plated. For example, you can roast a chicken in the lower oven while air frying crispy potato wedges in the top basket, all without having to break out the stopwatch and calculator.
This is possible due to the heating elements in each cooking zone, which have their own independent controls, which gives you full control over how your dishes come out. And with its 8 cooking functions, including air fry, bake, grill, roast and more, this air fryer is suitable for everything from meal prep to special occasions. Home cooks can put cook perfectly crisp french fries in the top basket while a pizza cooks in the bottom tray or air fryer asparagus above while a steak sizzles below – any number of tasty combinations is possible.
More features in less space
Despite its excellent functionality, the Midea is surprisingly compact. You'd ordinarily have to sacrifice a lot of counter space in order to fit the convenience of both an air fryer and a toaster oven, but this is another area where the Midea stands out. It fits both appliances in a vertical design, and only takes up 12.5 inches of counter space. Despite its compact design, the Midea boasts a total capacity of 11 quarts — larger than competing models on the market. The air fryer basket can handle a 6-pound chicken, while the toaster oven has space for a 9-inch pizza (though whether you should have both at the same time is a choice only you can make). With that much capacity, you can make a meal for a whole group of people in even the tiniest kitchen.
The Midea also features Wi-Fi capabilities, and the settings, cooking times, and temperatures can be controlled through the company's MSmartHome app or Alexa and Google Home, making it a great choice for anyone who prefers hands-free operation. To add to the convenience (and recipe possibilities), through the app, users will also have access to 50+ pre-programmed smart recipes to remove any uncertainties around time and temperature to cook the perfect meal. It's versatility, paired with its small design and smart functionality, confirms the Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven is a reliable choice for any kitchen. You can purchase the Midea Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven on Amazon for $129.99 (regularly $199.99).