Why A Charles Dickens Novel Is An Important Part Of Steak And Kidney Pie History
From Marcel Proust's memorable madeleines to the charming marmalades, tea parties, and vibrantly hued eggs (and ham) of children's books, literature has enjoyed an illustrious and fruitful relationship with food. According to National Geographic, steak and kidney pie, a hearty, classically English dish, can attribute a piece of its history and infamy to a Charles Dickens novel.
Steak and kidney pie is a savory pastry, akin to a meaty pot pie. Most recipes involve tender steak, kidney (lamb, beef, or pork), aromatics, and gravy tucked under a sheet of golden puff pastry. It's a national favorite, and its components closely resemble that of another traditional English meal: steak and kidney pudding. While an early version of the pie appears in 1694's "The Compleat Cook," the recipe — containing lamb, spices, and currants — is quite unlike the steak and kidney pies you'll find on modern pub menus. Dickens' "The Pickwick Papers," published in 1836, names a dish more closely resembling today's take on the meal.
A Dickensian dinner
English writer and journalist Charles Dickens is one of the most widely lauded writers of the 19th century. He's behind one of Christmas media's most veritable villains, and he is also credited with the first written documentation of the modern steak and kidney pie. Dickens' debut novel, "The Pickwick Papers," follows the comedic antics of Samuel Pickwick and his companions. In the book, the author writes of a "pieman" who makes cheap pies out of anything, naming beefsteak and kidney pie among his rotation. The wildly popular story, published in installments, thrust Dickens into publishing stardom, selling more than 40,000 copies of its final installment.
Over time, steak and kidney pie, sometimes referred to as "Kate and Sidney Pie," grew in popularity. Some recipes include bacon, mushrooms, carrots, and even oysters. The earthy flavor of the kidneys is said to offset the richness the beef brings to the dish. Steak and kidney pie is served paired with fries, mashed potatoes, or a side of steamed veggies.