From Marcel Proust's memorable madeleines to the charming marmalades, tea parties, and vibrantly hued eggs (and ham) of children's books, literature has enjoyed an illustrious and fruitful relationship with food. According to National Geographic, steak and kidney pie, a hearty, classically English dish, can attribute a piece of its history and infamy to a Charles Dickens novel.

Steak and kidney pie is a savory pastry, akin to a meaty pot pie. Most recipes involve tender steak, kidney (lamb, beef, or pork), aromatics, and gravy tucked under a sheet of golden puff pastry. It's a national favorite, and its components closely resemble that of another traditional English meal: steak and kidney pudding. While an early version of the pie appears in 1694's "The Compleat Cook," the recipe — containing lamb, spices, and currants — is quite unlike the steak and kidney pies you'll find on modern pub menus. Dickens' "The Pickwick Papers," published in 1836, names a dish more closely resembling today's take on the meal.