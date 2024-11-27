The Toshiba Mini Rice Cooker Offers Big Value In A Compact Machine
Rice is an easy, tasty side dish that goes with practically any meal. However, cooking it on the stove can be cumbersome and inconsistent, sometimes resulting in overly crunchy or undesirably gummy rice. For a more convenient, fast, and consistent way to cook rice, many people have turned to automatic rice cookers. Rice cookers are the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it cooking device, giving you perfectly cooked rice every time with the touch of a button. However, not all rice cookers are made the same, with some being better than others in terms of quality and functionality. For a reliable rice cooker from a trusted brand, turn to Toshiba.
From engines and computers to microwaves and air conditioners, Toshiba has been manufacturing electronics and home appliances for over a century. The long-standing Japanese company also has over 70 years of experience and history producing rice cookers and was the first producer of automatic rice cookers in Japan. Toshiba's rice cookers have come a long way since the first model in 1955, now offering modern features like multiple cooking functions and delay timers. In particular, Toshiba's Mini Rice Cooker has upgraded technology to take all the guesswork out of cooking perfect rice. It even goes beyond just cooking rice — you can easily whip up other foods in your mini rice cooker for more tasty sides and meals.
With a 4.6 star rating on Amazon, an exquisitely small design measuring just 9-by-11-by-8-inches, and a price of $71.49 (regularly $89.99), customers clearly enjoy what Toshiba's Mini Rice Cooker has to offer.
Nailing the perfect cook time every time
When rice is cooked to perfection, it is tender, moist, light and fluffy, but that's only if you cook it right. If you use too much water, you'll get sticky, gummy rice, while not adding enough will leave you with crunchy, undercooked grains. Finding the perfect balance can be tricky. Thankfully, one of the highlights of Toshiba's mini rice cooker is that it uses "Fuzzy Logic" technology to sense how much moisture is in the cooker and adjusts the cooking temperature and time accordingly, effectively taking all the guesswork out of making rice. Simply load the appropriate amount rice and water, touch the start button, and the cooker will produce rice with superb texture every time. It even makes adjustments to the cooking parameters based on the type of rice being cooked.
Once you've nailed making perfect rice, the next step is timing. Trying to perfectly time your sides to finish cooking at the same time as your main course can be challenging. This is when Toshiba's mini rice cooker especially comes in handy. You can start your rice hours before dinner and leave it plugged in to keep warm. You can also use it to reheat cold, leftover rice. Toshiba's mini rice cooker even allows you to program the time you want the rice to start cooking. For instance, you can load up the rice cooker at night, set the delay timer, and wake up to cooked rice that you can fry up with some eggs, sausage, and veggies for a tasty breakfast. Press a few buttons and voila — you can have hot, freshly cooked rice ready whenever you are.
Multiple cooking functions beyond rice
Perhaps it's obvious that you'll use your rice cooker to make great rice, but that's not all the Toshiba mini rice cooker can do. If you've never thought to use a rice cooker to make multiple foods, you'll be amazed at how easy it is. Toshiba's mini rice cooker has eight different cooking functions, including settings for white rice, quick cook, brown rice, mixed grain, slow cook, porridge, cake, and egg, to do the work for you at the touch of a button.
For a fast dessert, make a small cake in your rice cooker by mixing up ingredients (egg, sugar, butter, cake mix) in a separate bowl, pouring it into the rice cooker, closing the lid and selecting the proper function on the Toshiba mini rice cooker. For a quick snack or side dish, forget buying a separate egg-cooking appliance — you can quickly cook hard-boiled eggs in your rice cooker instead. Simply place the eggs in the cooker and cover them completely with water without exceeding the maximum water level. Close the lid and select the Egg function to begin cooking.
Many people don't realize that their rice cooker can double as a slow cooker for dishes like stews and soups. Add all of your ingredients to the cooker as you would in a slow cooker and allow it to cook for the appropriate time. Toshiba's mini rice cooker makes it easy by having a pre-programmed slow cook function, so you don't have to keep checking on the stew to see if its done. With eight cooking functions, the possibilities are endless with this small-but-mighty rice cooker. Toshiba's Mini Rice Cooker is currently available on Amazon for $71.49 (regularly $89.99).