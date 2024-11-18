Homemade Fruit Leather Is Easy To Make With 1 Canned Ingredient

Fruit leather is the all-natural, healthier version of a fruit rollup. Chewy, sweet, and made from only blended fruit, it's a perfect snack for kids or adults on the go. And with one canned ingredient, you can make simple fruit leather at home, customizing it to your liking. All you need is a can of applesauce and a dehydrator or oven, and you're ready to make DIY fruit leather.

The base of fruit leather is blended fruit, and sometimes a sweetener is added. Applesauce is perfect because the fruit has already been cooked and blended into a puree. There are chunky applesauce options, but smooth is best for creating a pliable sheet of fruit leather. No sugar-added applesauce is ideal for this recipe, because as the moisture leaves in the dehydrator, the sugar concentrates, making the leather sweet without any added sugar. Applesauce is an excellent replacement for oil or eggs in baking, so if you have a partially used jar in the fridge, this is a great way to use it and reduce potential food waste. Plus, you can amp up the flavor by mixing in cinnamon, vanilla, cardamom, or even a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Applesauce fruit leather will remain in the dehydrator for about 2-4 hours at 145 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the thickness of the layer and the sauce. Without a dehydrator, it's possible to use an oven, cooking at the lowest temperature with the door slightly ajar for about the same amount of time.