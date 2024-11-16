One Of President Grover Cleveland's Favorite Meals Was Intended For His Staff

Most people would love to have a private chef cooking them fancy, upscale meals at all hours of the day. Not only would it save time and energy otherwise spent prepping meals at home, but it also would ensure that you were not eating the same simple dishes every day. Rather than whipping up a quick batch of oatmeal or eggs on toast for breakfast, you could enjoy a hearty and customized serving of grains, protein, fruits, and vegetables. But sometimes, eating elaborate meals all day can get boring. In fact, former President Grover Cleveland once switched out his curated chef meal for a classic dish that was being served to his staff.

Historian Henry F. Graff told the story in Cleveland's 2002 biography "Grover Cleveland: The American Presidents Series: The 22nd and 24th President, 1885-1889 and 1893-1897." He wrote that Cleveland had grown tired of the French food his chef, who had previously cooked for President Chester Arthur, would serve him. At one point, Cleveland wrote in a letter, "I must go to dinner, but I wish it was to eat pickled herring, Swiss cheese and a chop at Louis' instead of the French stuff I shall find." On one occasion, Cleveland ditched his meal entirely and requested it be swapped out with his servants' meal, which was corned beef and cabbage. "To the dismay of the chef, he said to Sinclair, 'Well, William, take this dinner down to the servants and bring their dinner to me.' He declared it the best food he had had for months," Graff elaborated.