Frozen Garlic Bread Is Even Better With Pizza Toppings
When it comes to garlic bread, there's not a whole lot you need to do to make it perfect. Potent, aromatic garlic combined with a savory olive oil or unctuous butter, some salt and pepper and perhaps a sprinkling of parsley or other herbs, and you're pretty much all set. That said, there are ways to take this crowd-pleasing classic and convert it into something a bit more substantial, customizing for a particular occasion or palate. And if you're opting for the freezer-ready style, which is super convenient and quick to prepare, you may find yourself freed up to experiment by layering on your favorite pizza toppings.
Considering that garlic is itself an excellent option to add to your pie, it stands to reason that giving your bread the pizza treatment makes good sense. The fact that garlic is complementary to so many delicious selections gives you lots of space to confidently play with different flavor profiles (and even take cues from chefs for unexpected toppings), and your add-ons can bring texture, depth, and substance to these standard issue freezer packages.
Constructing your garlic bread pizza
Frozen garlic bread in both full loaf or slice form works here. For the former, lay each half interior side up on a parchment-lined pan. If it's the latter, spread your slices out, leaving space in between (especially if you're adding cheese, which may melt out onto the surface). You can always make a homemade garlic bread base, too, if you have the time and motivation.
Then it's time for toppings, which can range from classic pepperoni and mozzarella, sausage with peppers and onions, or tomato and basil. But garlic pairs with hundreds of flavors including less expected pizza toppings, from fruit like fig and peach to sweet elements like maple syrup and honey. Add herbs from mint to marjoram, spicy chile peppers for kick, punchy balsamic drizzle, veggies like savory mushrooms, a seasonal squash, or verdant kale. Your cheese choice can be a creamy ricotta, a pungent blue, or a melty Gruyère, or even an unconventional but game-changing Brie. And because it's already so delicious, you can also double down on the garlic as a topping.
Baking time and temperatures depend on the type of bread and toppings, but generally run from five to seven minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes. A pro tip is to broil for extra bubbly cheese, if necessary. Enjoy as a personal pizza, or cut up and serve as bites for game day, but either way your garlicky pizza will have big fans.