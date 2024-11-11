Frozen Garlic Bread Is Even Better With Pizza Toppings

Frozen garlic bread in both full loaf or slice form works here. For the former, lay each half interior side up on a parchment-lined pan. If it's the latter, spread your slices out, leaving space in between (especially if you're adding cheese, which may melt out onto the surface). You can always make a homemade garlic bread base, too, if you have the time and motivation.

Then it's time for toppings, which can range from classic pepperoni and mozzarella, sausage with peppers and onions, or tomato and basil. But garlic pairs with hundreds of flavors including less expected pizza toppings, from fruit like fig and peach to sweet elements like maple syrup and honey. Add herbs from mint to marjoram, spicy chile peppers for kick, punchy balsamic drizzle, veggies like savory mushrooms, a seasonal squash, or verdant kale. Your cheese choice can be a creamy ricotta, a pungent blue, or a melty Gruyère, or even an unconventional but game-changing Brie. And because it's already so delicious, you can also double down on the garlic as a topping.

Baking time and temperatures depend on the type of bread and toppings, but generally run from five to seven minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes. A pro tip is to broil for extra bubbly cheese, if necessary. Enjoy as a personal pizza, or cut up and serve as bites for game day, but either way your garlicky pizza will have big fans.