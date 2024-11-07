Here's Why Eggs Have Grades And What They Actually Mean

You're likely to see three egg grades as you do your shopping. Grade AA eggs are clean and unbroken with clear, firm whites and yolks that are free from defects and clearly outlined, as determined by inspection. Eggs graded AA are the freshest, best quality available. Meanwhile, eggs labeled grade A also have clean, unbroken shells, and their whites are also clear and reasonably firm, with yolks that are fairly well-defined and free from defects. Though not quite to the exceptionally high standards of grade AA, eggs bearing the grade A also are very high in quality. Either option is good enough to eat on its own, and it would be difficult for the average consumer to notice a difference.

The final grade is a B. You won't usually find a grade B egg in the dairy aisle, as this grade is awarded to eggs with shells that are unbroken but perhaps abnormally shaped or stained. Their whites may be weak and watery, perhaps with blood spots, and the yolks may be defective in shape or size. These eggs are usually found in cartons (liquid eggs) or in baked goods. In short, the egg grades you will encounter in grocery stores are all considered high quality, which should put your mind at ease in terms of making that selection when you're shopping.