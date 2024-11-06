The Bundt Cake Hack To Try On Your Next Lasagna

After greasing your pan, begin building your lasagna ring by positioning the noodles in the pan so that the ends of the pasta sheets are nestled up next to the "nozzle" in the center of the pan. It isn't necessary to pull each pasta sheet all the way up the nozzle. Positioning each of them at its base works just fine.

Layer the noodles until you've essentially created a fan of pasta sheets. That is, one end of each noodle starts at the center of the Bundt pan while the opposite end hangs over the side of the pan. Fan the noodles around the whole pan using this method until the interior of the pan is covered completely.

As far as the rest of the layers of noodles go, you have a couple of options. You can either take some of your al dente lasagna pasta and cut the noodles into smaller pieces to fit. Or you can use "miniature" lasagna noodles, like Garofala's Mafalda Corta, to create the interior layers of the lasagna recipe.

In the latter case, the small pieces of pasta are shaped like lasagna noodles, but they're shorter and narrower. Their size allows you to position them almost parallel to the walls of the pan. The layers of noodles won't snuggle up neatly against the side of the pan, an issue that you'll remedy later when you fold the ends of the large noodles over the top of the dish.