The Easiest Trick For Giving Boring, Old Potato Salad A Makeover

Potato salad can cause a lot of drama. Everyone has an opinion about what ingredients should be included in this popular side dish, as well as the shape of the main attraction: the potato. You might be accustomed to seeing them at a cookout cubed or roughly chopped, but thinly slicing the potatoes into rounds is the secret to making your creation a sophisticated standout at any gathering.

Written records of potato salad in the United States date back to the mid-1800s. Spanish, French, and German immigrants all brought their own twist to this dish. Today, it seems like everyone has their own unique potato salad recipes full of heavily guarded generational secrets. However, it's no secret that slicing your potatoes rather than cubing them will enhance the texture and presentation of your dish, while still allowing you to prepare it with the ingredients you prefer.

Thinly sliced rounds cook more evenly and are more likely to have that perfect, tender texture throughout. Chopping the potatoes into big chunks can sometimes lead to mushy, overcooked potatoes and firm, undercooked ones in the same bite. Thin rounds also cook faster, so you spend less time hovering over your pot of boiling water. The uniform slices create a more refined-looking dish, which will be eye-catching for your guests and perfect for a special occasion.