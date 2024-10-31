Marcus Samuelsson's Easy Method For Perfectly Cooked Salmon

Salmon is a finicky fish. Cooking methods for salmon abound, as do the mistakes you can make when preparing salmon. If you overcook it for even a moment, you'll end up with a dry and flaky fish, but if you undercook it and aren't big on raw salmon, you'll be disappointed with the cooked outside and undercooked inside. So, how do you get that perfectly cooked salmon every time? Three words: low and slow.

We spoke to Marcus Samuelsson — celebrity chef, part Swede, and all-around fish enthusiast — at the New York City Wine & Food Festival to get his insight on salmon perfection. To start, he recommended buying grade A, sushi-quality salmon (here's a guide to buying sushi-quality fish if you need it). Right off the bat, you're getting higher-quality fish than you would if you just reached for whatever's available at your local grocery store. From there, prepare a sauce to brush on top before getting to the stove — a simple glaze of soy sauce and honey, as Samuelsson recommended, is deep in sweet and savory flavor but also lets the rich, fatty flavor of the salmon shine through.

When the sauce is ready, get to cooking. Cook times can vary — a 6-ounce steak, for example, can take about 18 minutes. Samuelsson recommended sautéing the skin-on side on low heat and letting it go. Don't disturb it or move it around — let things slowly char so a crisp crust can start forming on the skin. As it's cooking, brush it with the glaze. The low-and-slow method allows for an even temperature throughout and creates a luscious, perfectly cooked bite.