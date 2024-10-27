Melissa Clark's Salt Trick To Perfectly Freeze Egg Yolks

You already know that freezing food is a wonderful way to extend its usefulness, portion out large Costco bulk buys, and create a frozen pantry of ready-to-use fruits, veggies, and meats. You may not realize that you can also freeze raw eggs! This is a great way to preserve them for later, especially if you're worried your eggs may be on the older side.

Before you go stuffing a carton of eggs in the freezer, you should know that freezing raw eggs in the shell can cause them to expand and crack. Instead, the key is to separate the egg whites from the yolks before freezing (you can freeze a whole egg in a sealable carton, it takes up more space and provides less flexibility for recipes). Once you've separated the eggs, the challenge in freezing is that the yolks can become gel-like and gummy when thawed. Fortunately, cookbook author and New York Times columnist Melissa Clark has a trick for achieving perfect frozen raw egg yolks: a little salt.