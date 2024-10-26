Flat Iron Vs Flank Steak: What's The Difference?

Flat iron steak and flank steak may come from opposite ends of the cow, but there are quite a few similarities between these two cuts of beef. Both are versatile, affordable, and often cooked via fast, high-heat methods like grilling or pan-searing, making them great options for a variety of dishes. They both come from relatively tough areas of the cow, yet can deliver excellent flavor when prepared correctly. Both are rather lean, but these steaks are still packed with beefy goodness and are a vital ingredient for flavorful recipes like sandwiches and stir-fries.

As similar as these cuts are, they also have many unique characteristics, especially when it comes to their textures, tenderness, and fat content. In general, flat iron steak is known for its natural marbling and tender texture, while flank steak is leaner and requires more preparation to properly tenderize. Either steak is a delicious option, but understanding what sets them apart can help you choose the right cut depending on your cooking method and the texture you're aiming for.