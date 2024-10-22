Bake Loaded Potatoes In A Muffin Tin And You'll Never Go Back To Sheet Pans

A pound of potatoes might just be the parent of innovation. Is there any food with as varied and versatile an existence? From tasty twists on tradition, to creative cooking hacks, the simple tuber remains the subject of countless culinary expeditions. They can be crafted into seemingly endless shapes and tastes. Make them crispy, soft, or sweet. Dedicate 15 hours of your weekend to layering your potato into fluffy, crispy cubes, or simply pop it in the microwave for 10 minutes.

While a humble baked potato might seem simple compared to an all day-long potato project, it's the perfect vessel for tangy, smoky layers of flavor. Topped with cheese and chives, a loaded baked potato makes for a hearty customizable side dish. Of course, the tater enthusiasts of the internet haven't hesitated to share a cooking hack for baking loaded potatoes. For maximum toppings, and minimal cleanup, ditch the sheet pan for a muffin tin.