Bake Loaded Potatoes In A Muffin Tin And You'll Never Go Back To Sheet Pans
A pound of potatoes might just be the parent of innovation. Is there any food with as varied and versatile an existence? From tasty twists on tradition, to creative cooking hacks, the simple tuber remains the subject of countless culinary expeditions. They can be crafted into seemingly endless shapes and tastes. Make them crispy, soft, or sweet. Dedicate 15 hours of your weekend to layering your potato into fluffy, crispy cubes, or simply pop it in the microwave for 10 minutes.
While a humble baked potato might seem simple compared to an all day-long potato project, it's the perfect vessel for tangy, smoky layers of flavor. Topped with cheese and chives, a loaded baked potato makes for a hearty customizable side dish. Of course, the tater enthusiasts of the internet haven't hesitated to share a cooking hack for baking loaded potatoes. For maximum toppings, and minimal cleanup, ditch the sheet pan for a muffin tin.
Bake potatoes in a muffin tin
Typically, loaded baked potatoes are sliced and heated in the oven on a sheet pan. TikToker, Mistie Knight shared a different, clever method for making loaded potatoes. In a video shared to her account, she wedges quartered potatoes into individual sections of a large muffin tin. She then bakes them with butter, garlic, salt, and freshly ground pepper. After about 45 minutes, Knight sprinkles the potatoes with cheddar cheese and allows them to bake just long enough for the cheese to melt. Once out of the oven, she finishes off each potato with a dollop of sour cream, bacon crumbles, and a pinch of chives.
This hack helps keep toppings contained, and minimizes spillage when maximizing fillings. The butter and garlic work well as a creamy, aromatic base. From there, you can customize with your favorite add-ins like broccoli, peppers, or onion. While cheddar melts well and is a favorite on baked potatoes, you can even experiment with other cheeses like Gruyère or blue cheese.
More baked potato tips
You've probably seen plenty of baked potatoes blanketed in shiny foil at your favorite steakhouse. While this route might encourage them to cook faster, it also traps in moisture, leading to sad, soggy potatoes. Whether you attempt the muffin tin method, or stick to your sheet pan, skip the foil. Leaving your potatoes unwrapped in the oven gives them a crispy coat and keeps the inside soft and pillowy.
For the best baked potatoes, be sure you're also selecting the right spud from the start. Search for something high in starch for the fluffiest results. Starchy potatoes like russets and Yukon Golds provide balanced texture and better absorb toppings.
Once your piping hot potatoes come out of the oven, you don't want to destroy that cheesy goodness with frigid fixings straight from the fridge. Chilled sour cream, cheese, or guacamole, will turn potatoes tepid. To ensure your loaded potatoes remain hot and hearty, use room temperature toppings.