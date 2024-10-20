The Addition That Sets Hoosier Chili Apart From The Rest

According to an article published in The Indy Star, the first mention of Hoosier chili was when an Indiana woman named E.C. Comer submitted her chili recipe to a local newspaper in 1908, which is 14 years earlier than the invention of the more famous Cincinnati chili in 1922. E.C. Comer's recipe called for "a 10-cent piece of boiling beef" and the controversial ingredient at the center of heated chili debates: spaghetti. It's unclear when and why macaroni noodles were eventually the pasta that became synonymous with Hoosier chili, but it's speculated that it was a cheap way to make the meal more filling during the Great Depression, and made it easier on Midwestern folks who weren't accustomed to Southwestern spice levels.

Today, there are plenty of recipes for Hoosier chili on the internet, though some food bloggers call it by a different name, like "Hoosier chili soup" or "chili mac soup." There are also recipes that use different noodle shapes, like rotini, instead of elbow macaroni. While people who are passionate about a classic beef chili may be horrified at the addition of macaroni — or any noodle for that matter — it does bring a nice balance of carbohydrates to a dish otherwise packed with protein. And remember, don't knock it till you've tried it. You just might find Hoosier chili tasty enough to end up on a regular rotation of home-cooked dinners, though no one will blame you if you prefer to call it by a name other than "chili."