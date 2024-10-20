When Salisbury Steak Is Too Much Work, Try Salisbury Ground Beef

Many people prefer their pasta dishes without a side dish. To get in a few more veggies, try adding carrots, peas, or spinach, right into the gravy before serving. Or, if you don't mind having a side with pasta, pair the dish with green beans cooked in bacon fat for the ultimate comfort food meal. Or go with broccoli made with these celebrity chefs' pro tips, asparagus (be sure to follow Julia Child's tip to make it tender), or zucchini, all of which can be upgraded with fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, or parsley. If you're not into pasta, whip up some instant mashed potatoes in the microwave and serve your Salisbury ground beef over those (we won't tell anyone).

When making the gravy, pre-sliced mushrooms work just as well as whole and can help you save even more time. Or you can omit the mushrooms entirely (sorry all you mushroom lovers) and keep it plain or add another vegetable, like squash or zucchini. The type of pasta is customizable as well, so you could use spaghetti, penne, pappardelle, or any other variety of noodles.

No matter the pasta, and mushrooms or not, if you have any leftovers, they can be stored for up to four days. If you have some extra time on your hands, you could make some extra gravy, freeze it (for up to six months), and use it with a different pasta the next time you need an easy meal after a long day.