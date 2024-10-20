When Salisbury Steak Is Too Much Work, Try Salisbury Ground Beef
After a long day in the office, caring for your kids, or simply surviving the day, cooking can be the last thing you want to do, even though a comfort meal would be just the thing to hit the spot. If that sounds like you some days, give the classic comfort food, Salisbury steak, a simplistic makeover by making Salisbury ground beef with pasta.
There's much to love about a good Salisbury steak. The tangy flavors of Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard mixed with the savory flavors of the beef gravy make it a favorite recipe, from childhood to adulthood. But after a long day, who wants to mix everything, form the patties, make the gravy and mashed potatoes, and wait for everything to cook? That's why Salisbury ground beef is the perfect remix. It has all the flavors you love cooked in one pan and served atop pasta.
How to make Salisbury ground beef
Salisbury ground beef with pasta has a few easy ingredients, requires minimal dishes, and takes about 30 minutes. To make the dish, which shares similarities with ground beef stroganoff, gather all the ingredients for your favorite Salisbury steak recipe. Begin by browning your ground beef in canola oil with onion and garlic, then set it aside. Next, add butter and some cremini mushrooms to the pan.
Once your mushrooms are browned and soft, you'll build your gravy around them. Add a sprinkle of flour and cook it through (you're making the base for a roux), then whisk in your beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, dijon mustard, thyme, salt, and pepper. Add the reserved beef mixture and bring everything to a simmer.
While your sauce thickens, cook your pasta (even right in the microwave to save time). Spoon your ground beef and mushroom gravy over your pasta and voila! You have an easy peasy weeknight meal that's ready to serve in almost no time.
Sides and variations
Many people prefer their pasta dishes without a side dish. To get in a few more veggies, try adding carrots, peas, or spinach, right into the gravy before serving. Or, if you don't mind having a side with pasta, pair the dish with green beans cooked in bacon fat for the ultimate comfort food meal. Or go with broccoli made with these celebrity chefs' pro tips, asparagus (be sure to follow Julia Child's tip to make it tender), or zucchini, all of which can be upgraded with fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, or parsley. If you're not into pasta, whip up some instant mashed potatoes in the microwave and serve your Salisbury ground beef over those (we won't tell anyone).
When making the gravy, pre-sliced mushrooms work just as well as whole and can help you save even more time. Or you can omit the mushrooms entirely (sorry all you mushroom lovers) and keep it plain or add another vegetable, like squash or zucchini. The type of pasta is customizable as well, so you could use spaghetti, penne, pappardelle, or any other variety of noodles.
No matter the pasta, and mushrooms or not, if you have any leftovers, they can be stored for up to four days. If you have some extra time on your hands, you could make some extra gravy, freeze it (for up to six months), and use it with a different pasta the next time you need an easy meal after a long day.